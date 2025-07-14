NJROTC Students visit Scudder Hall Galley onboard NWS Yorktown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (July 17, 2024) Culinary Specialist First Class John Paul Pedero provides a welcome and orientation to Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) students from Heritage and Warwick High Schools during a lunchtime visit to the award-winning Scudder Hall Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The students and their cadre of instructors visited the installation as part of a broader outreach opportunity to facilitate interactions with students and service members at the installation. Heritage and Warwick High School’s respective curriculums emphasize citizenship, leadership development, maritime heritage, and naval topics such as fundamentals of naval operations, seamanship, navigation and other military topics. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).