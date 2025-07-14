Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJROTC Students visit Scudder Hall Galley onboard NWS Yorktown [Image 2 of 2]

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (July 17, 2024) Culinary Specialist First Class John Paul Pedero provides a welcome and orientation to Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) students from Heritage and Warwick High Schools during a lunchtime visit to the award-winning Scudder Hall Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The students and their cadre of instructors visited the installation as part of a broader outreach opportunity to facilitate interactions with students and service members at the installation. Heritage and Warwick High School’s respective curriculums emphasize citizenship, leadership development, maritime heritage, and naval topics such as fundamentals of naval operations, seamanship, navigation and other military topics. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 11:46
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Navy Junior Officers Reserve Training Corps
    Scudder Hall Galley
    Galley
    food service

