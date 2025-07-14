RIAT 2025 The Red Arrows

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RAF aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, conduct an aerial acrobatic demonstration during the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, England, July 19, 2025. Through high-impact aerial displays and multinational participation, RIAT highlights the strategic reach and operational readiness of allied and partner air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)