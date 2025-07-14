Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIAT 2025 The Red Arrows [Image 9 of 9]

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    RAF aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, conduct an aerial acrobatic demonstration during the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, England, July 19, 2025. Through high-impact aerial displays and multinational participation, RIAT highlights the strategic reach and operational readiness of allied and partner air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 10:45
    Photo ID: 9190928
    VIRIN: 250720-F-WG663-1579
    Resolution: 7159x3459
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    RAF
    EUCOM
    USAF
    Red Arrows
    NATO
    RIAT25

