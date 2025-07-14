Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 DoD Warrior Games Powerlifting Event [Image 21 of 21]

    2025 DoD Warrior Games Powerlifting Event

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Vannessa Josey 

    DoD Warrior Games

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tina Louise Dunbar (ret) celebrates after her lift during the powerlifting competition at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 18, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (Courtesy photo by Elliot Miles)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 22:35
    Photo ID: 9190643
    VIRIN: 250718-A-UH299-6271
    Resolution: 2000x1604
    Size: 275.19 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 DoD Warrior Games Powerlifting Event [Image 21 of 21], by 1SG Vannessa Josey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DWG2025, DoD Warrior Games, Limitless, Wounded Warrior Regiment, Adaptive

