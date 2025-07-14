2025 DoD Warrior Games Powerlifting Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tina Louise Dunbar (ret) celebrates after her lift during the powerlifting competition at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 18, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (Courtesy photo by Elliot Miles)