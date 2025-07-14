Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surgery Aboard Comfort in Dominican Republic CP25 [Image 1 of 6]

    Surgery Aboard Comfort in Dominican Republic CP25

    PUERTO PLATA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 19, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Charles Fisher and Lt. Cmdr. Leslie McDonough, general surgeons assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), perform a hernia repair surgery on a Dominican patient aboard Comfort off the coast of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 19, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 19:45
    Photo ID: 9190484
    VIRIN: 250719-A-DT406-1074
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: PUERTO PLATA, DO
    This work, Surgery Aboard Comfort in Dominican Republic CP25 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Jordan Bristol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

