    2025 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Competition [Image 13 of 14]

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Vannessa Josey 

    DoD Warrior Games

    An athlete from Team Army in the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games participates in the cycling event at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 19, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (Courtesy photo by Danny Oldfield)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 19:24
    Photo ID: 9190448
    VIRIN: 250719-A-UH299-8447
    Resolution: 4707x3140
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    This work, 2025 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Competition [Image 14 of 14], by 1SG Vannessa Josey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

