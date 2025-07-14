Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Event [Image 11 of 11]

    2025 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Event

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Cherish Little 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Supporters watch as a cyclist from Team Marine Corps cycles down the road during the cycling event for the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 19, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Cherish Little)

    This work, 2025 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Event [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Cherish Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DWG2025, DoD Warrior Games, Limitless, Wounded Warrior Regiment, Adaptive

