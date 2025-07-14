Former Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro visits USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) while at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (July 17, 2025) Former Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro visits with Commander Arturo Trejo, Commanding Officer of USS Bulkeley (DDG-84) while the destroyer was docked at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Del Toro served as the destroyer’s Commanding Officer during Bulkeley’s commissioning in December 2001. Del Toro visited with Bulkeley’s leadership and crew during his visit. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
