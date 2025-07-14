Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro visits USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) while at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 2 of 2]

    Former Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro visits USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) while at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (July 17, 2025) Former Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro visits with Commander Arturo Trejo, Commanding Officer of USS Bulkeley (DDG-84) while the destroyer was docked at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Del Toro served as the destroyer’s Commanding Officer during Bulkeley’s commissioning in December 2001. Del Toro visited with Bulkeley’s leadership and crew during his visit. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84)
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Distinguished Visitor (DV)

