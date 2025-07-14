Comfort Sailors Sanitize Medical Instruments during CP25

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 18, 2025) Sailors assigned to the directorate for surgical services take a photo aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) off the coast of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 18, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2025 12:52
|Photo ID:
|9190218
|VIRIN:
|250718-N-BP862-2079
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|PUERTO PLATA, DO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
