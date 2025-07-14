CP25 Surgeons Perform Pre-Operation Injections

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 18, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Alexandra Holland, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), performs pre-operation injections on a Dominican patient aboard Comfort off the coast of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 18, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)