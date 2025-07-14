Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    108th MCAS Medical Exercise Forges Ahead [Image 1 of 3]

    108th MCAS Medical Exercise Forges Ahead

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Spc. Annie Riley 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Medical Company Area Support, 213th Readiness Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, establish a medical facility and provide aid to treat casualties during their unit’s medical evacuation exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2025. The exercise incorporated simulated casualties that required medical treatment, bolstering the 108th MCAS' skills that are necessary to perform mission essential tasks in an austere environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Annie M. Riley.)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 09:16
    Photo ID: 9190135
    VIRIN: 250718-Z-HB431-9106
    Resolution: 3792x2525
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Pennsylvania, Army National Guard, 108th MCAS, Fort Indiantown Gap, Combat Casualty Care

