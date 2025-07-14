108th MCAS Medical Exercise Forges Ahead

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Medical Company Area Support, 213th Readiness Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, establish a medical facility and provide aid to treat casualties during their unit’s medical evacuation exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2025. The exercise incorporated simulated casualties that required medical treatment, bolstering the 108th MCAS' skills that are necessary to perform mission essential tasks in an austere environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Annie M. Riley.)