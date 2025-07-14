Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors and Marines aboard USS San Diego (LPD 22) Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise during Exercise Talisman Sabre

    Sailors and Marines aboard USS San Diego (LPD 22) Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise during Exercise Talisman Sabre

    CORAL SEA

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS San Diego (LPD 22)

    250716-N-SW005-2103 CORAL SEA (July 16, 2025) U.S. Navy Lt. Stephanie Houser, from Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania, assigned to the 3rd Medical Battalion, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), assesses simulated patient U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Matthew Bellotte, from Brandon, Florida, with the 31st MEU, aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS San Diego (LPD 22), during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, July 16. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 07:42
    VIRIN: 250716-N-SW005-2103
    Location: CORAL SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors and Marines aboard USS San Diego (LPD 22) Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise during Exercise Talisman Sabre [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Mass Casualty Exercise
    USS San Diego (LPD 22)
    talismansabre25

