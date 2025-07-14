Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Warrior Games Limitless Lanes Event [Image 1 of 6]

    2025 Warrior Games Limitless Lanes Event

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Alicia Mazzante 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Athletes from team Air Force enjoy jumping rope during the Limitless Lanes event on July 18, 2025, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by 1LT Alicia Mazzante)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 01:23
    Photo ID: 9189867
    VIRIN: 250718-A-RH412-6054
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.7 MB
    Location: US
