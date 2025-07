Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Francis J. DelRosso, Rear Adm. Adam A. Chamie, commander of the Southeast Coast Guard District, and Capt. Shawn A. Lansing pose for a photo during a change of command ceremony at Sector Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, July 18, 2025. Chamie presided over the ceremony in which DelRosso transferred command of Coast Guard Sector Charleston to Lansing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kace White)