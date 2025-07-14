3d MLR offloads tactical vehicles from Balikatan 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, is offloaded during a post-deployment vehicle offload operation following the conclusion of exercise Balikatan 25 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, July 16, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp)