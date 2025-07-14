Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d MLR offloads tactical vehicles from Balikatan 25

    3d MLR offloads tactical vehicles from Balikatan 25

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp 

    3d Marine Division     

    A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, is offloaded during a post-deployment vehicle offload operation following the conclusion of exercise Balikatan 25 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, July 16, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 14:21
    Photo ID: 9188501
    VIRIN: 250716-M-OY081-1235
    Resolution: 5464x4222
    Size: 12.42 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
