ARM: An autonomous drone inspection system to scan Navy ships for surface defects

ARM, a DoD Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII), exhibited its unmanned drone inspection system at the Pentagon, July 8, 2025. The drone uses aerial imaging to spot defects in hard-to-reach areas on Navy ships. The DoD Manufacturing Technology Program’s (DoD ManTech) annual event includes exhibits and demonstrations across its portfolio. Under DoD ManTech, the MIIs work with public and private entities to provide a crucial link between research, development and the U.S. defense manufacturing sector.
