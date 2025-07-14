Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARM: An autonomous drone inspection system to scan Navy ships for surface defects [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ARM: An autonomous drone inspection system to scan Navy ships for surface defects

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Rebecca Ward 

    DoD Manufacturing Technology Program   

    ARM, a DoD Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII), exhibited its unmanned drone inspection system at the Pentagon, July 8, 2025. The drone uses aerial imaging to spot defects in hard-to-reach areas on Navy ships. The DoD Manufacturing Technology Program’s (DoD ManTech) annual event includes exhibits and demonstrations across its portfolio. Under DoD ManTech, the MIIs work with public and private entities to provide a crucial link between research, development and the U.S. defense manufacturing sector.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 13:52
    Photo ID: 9188446
    VIRIN: 250708-O-MF577-5080
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 19.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARM: An autonomous drone inspection system to scan Navy ships for surface defects [Image 3 of 3], by Rebecca Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ARM: An autonomous drone inspection system to scan Navy ships for surface defects
    ARM: An autonomous drone inspection system to scan Navy ships for surface defects
    ARM: An autonomous drone inspection system to scan Navy ships for surface defects

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Manufacturing Technology Program
    OUSD R&E
    ManTech Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download