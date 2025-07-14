Dominican Republic Medical Site CP25

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 17, 2025) Cmdr. Michelle Jardon-Aites, a developmental pediatrician assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), comforts a Dominican baby during an examination at a medical site in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 17, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)
