    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Diego Garcia [Image 2 of 6]

    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250717-N-CV021-1010
    Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Stephon Blake, from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, reattaches the safety lines aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a sea and anchor detail in Diego Garcia, July 17. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 08:09
    VIRIN: 250717-N-CV021-1010
