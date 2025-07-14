LandEuro: 7ATC Warriors Corner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

During a LANDEURO Warriors Corner, 7th Army Training Command talks on "Forging an Interoperable Force: Combined Exercises as a Catalyst for 21st Century Readiness" in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 17, 2025. 7ATC's Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, Col. Mark Madden, and Col. CJ Kirkpatrick, along with Danish Maj. Gen. Brian Nissen, Deputy Commander Multinational Corps Northeast-Szczecin, talk about providing training and exercises that drive transformation and return on investment for global defense. The LANDEURO theme is Transformation in Contact: Integrating Industry, U.S. Army and Allies for Global Deterrence. (U.S. Army photo by Lacey Justinger)