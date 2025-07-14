Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct an engineering team training drill in the Indian Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250715-N-CV021-1010

Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Michael Leonard, from New York, left, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Nicole Garcia, from Maricoda, Arizona, simulate fighting a fire during an engineering training team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Indian Ocean, July 15. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)