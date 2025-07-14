Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a freshwater wash down in the Indian Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250714-N-CV021-1006

Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class David Blue, from Cincinnati, Ohio, sprays down the fo’c’sle during a freshwater wash down aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Indian Ocean, July 14. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)