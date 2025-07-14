Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finishing Touches in the Medical Clinic [Image 5 of 5]

    GUAM

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    A contractor polishes the final details on a newly installed door for a patient exam room in late June. The exam rooms are nearly ready for furnishings and final touches at the medical clinic nearing completion on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
