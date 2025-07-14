Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts Boatswain's Pipe Call

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Joshua Bagy, from Del City, Oklahoma, conducts a boatswain’s pipe call through the ship’s announcement system on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 28, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)
|06.27.2025
|07.17.2025 23:12
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
