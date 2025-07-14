Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts Boatswain's Pipe Call [Image 1 of 2]

    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts Boatswain's Pipe Call

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Joshua Bagy, from Del City, Oklahoma, conducts a boatswain’s pipe call through the ship’s announcement system on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 28, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 23:12
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts Boatswain's Pipe Call
    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Stands Watch

    Boatswain's Mate
    United States Navy
    Boatswain's Pipe
    boatswain's mate of the watch
    Navy
    U.S. Navy

