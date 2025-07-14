19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Org Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On June 18th, the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command had the Organization Day! Starting with the remarks by the U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jin H. Pak and Command Sgt. Maj. Elfonso T. Green, 19th ESC’s Soldiers enjoyed their Org day with many kinds of activities.