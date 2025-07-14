Deputy CNRC Visits NTAG PNW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PUYALLUP, Wash. (July 17, 2025) — Rear Adm. Dave Barnes, Deputy Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, right, addresses recruiters assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest at Navy Recruiting Station Puyallup during a scheduled visit. Barnes is visiting NTAGs and recruiting stations around the country to assess progress and sustain momentum toward the Navy’s fiscal 2025 recruiting mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)