Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS New River Change of Command Ceremony [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCAS New River Change of Command Ceremony

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Garth W. Burnett, outgoing commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, gives his remarks during a change of command ceremony at MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, July 17, 2025. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing to the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 16:25
    Photo ID: 9186232
    VIRIN: 250717-M-GV552-1284
    Resolution: 7550x5036
    Size: 19.2 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS New River Change of Command Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Loriann Dauscher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCAS New River Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS New River Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS New River Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS New River Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS New River Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS New River Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS New River Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS New River Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS New River Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS New River Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS New River Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New River
    base theater
    Ceremony
    Colors
    Leadership
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download