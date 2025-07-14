MCAS New River Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Garth W. Burnett, outgoing commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, gives his remarks during a change of command ceremony at MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, July 17, 2025. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing to the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)