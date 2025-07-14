Shick awarded Towson Medallion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Michelle M. Williams, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, right, and Gennaro Penn, U.S. Army Finance Corps Association president, left, present a Maj. Gen. Nathan Towson Regimental Medallion to Lt. Col. Jason L. Shick, USAFMCOM plans and operations officer, at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis June 2, 2025. The Towson was established by the U.S. Army Finance Corps Association on May 7, 1993, to recognize exceptional achievement or exemplary service by currently serving U.S. Army finance and comptroller commissioned officers, non-commissioned officers, enlisted Soldiers and civilians demonstrating exceptional leadership and whose accomplishments clearly distinguish them from their peers. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)