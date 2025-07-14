U.S. Army Col. Joseph Claros, commander, 17th Sustainment Brigade, poses for a photo with Soldiers attached to the 17th SB in the U.S. Central Area of Responsibility, Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 14:58
|Photo ID:
|9185926
|VIRIN:
|241214-Z-KL044-1100
|Resolution:
|3240x2160
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th Sustainment Brigade participates in 5K [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.