Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DCTC Cohort '26 Scholars

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DCTC Cohort '26 Scholars

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Donnie Ryan 

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    (Left to right) Rahill Ross, Virgina Tech, Luke Luciano, University of Arizona, Grace Walker, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and Joseph Brown, Virgina Tech Corps of Cadets, have spent the last seven weeks helping the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) in Orlando, Florida, adopt the use of artificial intelligence (AI) as well as learning about federal employment opportunities as part of the Defense Civilian Training Corps (DCTC) internship program. DCTC is a federal government scholarship-for-service program that provides comprehensive development for selected students to earn a bachelor’s degree and prepare them to be future leaders within the DoD ecosystem at locations like PEO STRI. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 12:25
    Photo ID: 9185446
    VIRIN: 250716-A-SV210-1004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCTC Cohort '26 Scholars, by Donnie Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Internship
    PEO STRI
    DCTC
    Intern

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download