DCTC Cohort '26 Scholars

(Left to right) Rahill Ross, Virgina Tech, Luke Luciano, University of Arizona, Grace Walker, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and Joseph Brown, Virgina Tech Corps of Cadets, have spent the last seven weeks helping the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) in Orlando, Florida, adopt the use of artificial intelligence (AI) as well as learning about federal employment opportunities as part of the Defense Civilian Training Corps (DCTC) internship program. DCTC is a federal government scholarship-for-service program that provides comprehensive development for selected students to earn a bachelor’s degree and prepare them to be future leaders within the DoD ecosystem at locations like PEO STRI. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)