    DNI visits MacDill AFB [Image 7 of 7]

    DNI visits MacDill AFB

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard thanks the Tampa Police Department for their service as she departs from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 12, 2025. The Director of National Intelligence oversees all 18 Intelligence Community agencies, and serves as the principal advisor to the President, the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council on all intelligence matters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 12:19
    Photo ID: 9185440
    VIRIN: 250712-F-DE541-2147
    Resolution: 3900x3120
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    DNI
    Director of National Intelligence
    Tampa Police
    TPD
    Arrival
    Intelligence

