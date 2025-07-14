DNI visits MacDill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard thanks the Tampa Police Department for their service as she departs from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 12, 2025. The Director of National Intelligence oversees all 18 Intelligence Community agencies, and serves as the principal advisor to the President, the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council on all intelligence matters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)