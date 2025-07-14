Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANDEURO Keynote Speaker: Gen. Alexus Grynkewich [Image 3 of 8]

    LANDEURO Keynote Speaker: Gen. Alexus Grynkewich

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander, Europe and Commander of United States European Command, speaks to an audience of Allies and industry personnel during a Keynote Presentation at LANDEURO at the RheinMain CongressCenter in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 17, 2025. LANDEURO brings together industry and Allies to shape and accelerate industrial resilience, strengthening NATO’s force posture, and reinforcing global deterrence. LANDEURO is the launchpad, and USAREUR-AF is the test bed for joint transformation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 04:35
    Photo ID: 9184716
    VIRIN: 250717-A-UE565-1049
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 792.48 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE
    Allies
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    LANDEURO
    NATO

