LANDEURO Keynote Speaker: Gen. Alexus Grynkewich

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander, Europe and Commander of United States European Command, speaks to an audience of Allies and industry personnel during a Keynote Presentation at LANDEURO at the RheinMain CongressCenter in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 17, 2025. LANDEURO brings together industry and Allies to shape and accelerate industrial resilience, strengthening NATO’s force posture, and reinforcing global deterrence. LANDEURO is the launchpad, and USAREUR-AF is the test bed for joint transformation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)