USS San Diego (LPD 22) Conducts Surface Operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre

CORAL SEA (July 15, 2025) U.S. Navy Seaman Omar Mendez, second right, from San Jose, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS San Diego (LPD 22), and U.S. Navy Seaman Brianna Marrero, right, from Wilmington, Delaware, also assigned to the San Diego, man the ship’s helm in the pilot house during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, July 15. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)
