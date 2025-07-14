Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Trilateral Terms of Reference Signing in Brisbane [Image 13 of 13]

    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Trilateral Terms of Reference Signing in Brisbane

    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250711-N-PV363-1720 BRISBANE, Australia (July 11, 2025) Rear Adm. Naoya Hoshi, Director General of Logistics Department, Maritime Staff Office, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force; Vice Adm. Jeff Jablon, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Installations and Logistics, OPNAV N4; and Commodore Catherine Rhodes, Director General Logistics, Royal Australian Navy, sign a Trilateral Terms of Reference aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), July 11. America hosted the trilateral arrangement signing to further cooperate amongst the U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, in Brisbane, Australia, affirming the commitment to supply chain collaboration and interoperability among the three navies, further affirming our shared commitment to a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific. America, lead ship of the America Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 02:20
    Photo ID: 9184644
    VIRIN: 250711-N-PV363-1720
    Resolution: 4185x2438
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: BRISBANE, AU
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Trilateral Terms of Reference Signing in Brisbane [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

