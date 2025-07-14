Skywarrior of the month: Senior Airman Forrest Bibbee

Team Hickam chiefs pose for a photo with Senior Airman Forrest Bibbee, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, during a sky warrior recognition at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 16, 2025. Bibbee was recognized for demonstrating adaptability, driving improvements within the Accessories Flight, providing critical support for a transient C-17, and preventing a dual auxiliary power unit and fuel system failure, upholding fuel system integrity and safety of flight standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
