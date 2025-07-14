Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Skywarrior of the month: Senior Airman Forrest Bibbee [Image 3 of 3]

    Skywarrior of the month: Senior Airman Forrest Bibbee

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    Team Hickam chiefs pose for a photo with Senior Airman Forrest Bibbee, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, during a sky warrior recognition at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 16, 2025. Bibbee was recognized for demonstrating adaptability, driving improvements within the Accessories Flight, providing critical support for a transient C-17, and preventing a dual auxiliary power unit and fuel system failure, upholding fuel system integrity and safety of flight standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 20:26
    Photo ID: 9184199
    VIRIN: 250716-F-JA727-1052
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
