Cole Conducts Routine Operations in GTMO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba- Logistics Specialist Seaman Manuel Hurtarte uses a pallet jack to move equipment from a pier to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in Guantanamo Bay July 12, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)