    Transparency in Action at Fort Buchanan [Image 5 of 14]

    Transparency in Action at Fort Buchanan

    PUERTO RICO

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Col. John D. Samples, the installation’s commanding officer; Lt. Col. Sean K. Cook, deputy commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, installation command sergeant major; and Ulises Marrero, deputy to the garrison commander, provided updates on various topics, from upcoming events to hurricane season preparations, during a town hall meeting held July 11 at Ramos Hall.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 16:14
    Photo ID: 9183504
    VIRIN: 250716-A-CC868-1006
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: PR
    This work, Transparency in Action at Fort Buchanan [Image 14 of 14], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Transparency in Action at Fort Buchanan

    IMCOM
    fort buchanan

