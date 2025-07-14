Retired Reserve colonel still serving as Army civilian in Poland with 405th AFSB’s LRC Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alan Manzo, a property book specialist at Logistics Readiness Center Poland (right), briefs contractors and representatives from U.S. Army Europe and Africa as well as the mayor’s cell at Powidz, Poland, in March of 2025 on the proper procedure to descope the field shelters currently being used there and replace them with hardshell containerized housing and office units. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)