Retired Reserve colonel still serving as Army civilian in Poland with 405th AFSB’s LRC Poland

    POZNAN, POLAND

    07.16.2025

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Alan Manzo, a property book specialist at Logistics Readiness Center Poland (right), briefs contractors and representatives from U.S. Army Europe and Africa as well as the mayor’s cell at Powidz, Poland, in March of 2025 on the proper procedure to descope the field shelters currently being used there and replace them with hardshell containerized housing and office units. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 07:23
    Location: POZNAN, PL
