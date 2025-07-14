MARFORK commander at Talisman Sabre

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United States Forces Korea, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, meets with Republic of Korea marines from the 11th Artillery Battalion, 1st Marine Division, at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia, on July 14, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo by Capt. Justin Shin)