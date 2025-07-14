Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORK commander at Talisman Sabre [Image 1 of 2]

    MARFORK commander at Talisman Sabre

    AUSTRALIA

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United States Forces Korea, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, meets with Republic of Korea marines from the 11th Artillery Battalion, 1st Marine Division, at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia, on July 14, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo by Capt. Justin Shin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORK commander at Talisman Sabre [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USFK
    Talisman Sabre
    MARFORK
    ROKMC
    Marines
    Austraiia

