    Talisman Sabre Live Fire Exercise 14 July 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    Talisman Sabre Live Fire Exercise 14 July 2025

    AUSTRALIA

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell, right, and Commanding General U.S. Army Japan Brig. Gen. James Dooghan, left, watch as teams from the Republic of Korea prepare to fire their K9A2 self propelled howitzers in Queensland, Australia on July 14, 2025. The live fire exercise is part of Talisman Sabre 2025, a bilateral exercise designed to provide effective and intense training to ensure U.S., Australian, and partner forces are capable, interoperable, rapidly deployable, and combat-ready. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)

    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    talismansabre25
    TPOC
    Talisman Saber 2025

