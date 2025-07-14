U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell, right, and Commanding General U.S. Army Japan Brig. Gen. James Dooghan, left, watch as teams from the Republic of Korea prepare to fire their K9A2 self propelled howitzers in Queensland, Australia on July 14, 2025. The live fire exercise is part of Talisman Sabre 2025, a bilateral exercise designed to provide effective and intense training to ensure U.S., Australian, and partner forces are capable, interoperable, rapidly deployable, and combat-ready. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 02:59
|Photo ID:
|9182183
|VIRIN:
|250714-A-HF218-7788
|Resolution:
|6720x4481
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Talisman Sabre Live Fire Exercise 14 July 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.