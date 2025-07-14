Assembled guests including U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell, second from the right, and Commanding General U.S. Army Japan Brig. Gen. James Dooghan, right, watch a live fire exercise in Queensland, Australia on July 14, 2025. The live fire exercise is part of Talisman Sabre 2025, a bilateral exercise designed to provide effective and intense training to ensure U.S., Australian, and partner forces are capable, interoperable, rapidly deployable, and combat-ready. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 02:59
|Photo ID:
|9182180
|VIRIN:
|250714-A-HF218-2759
|Resolution:
|6720x4481
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Talisman Sabre LFT 14 July 25 [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.