    Talisman Sabre LFT 14 July 25 [Image 2 of 3]

    Talisman Sabre LFT 14 July 25

    AUSTRALIA

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Assembled guests including U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell, second from the right, and Commanding General U.S. Army Japan Brig. Gen. James Dooghan, right, watch a live fire exercise in Queensland, Australia on July 14, 2025. The live fire exercise is part of Talisman Sabre 2025, a bilateral exercise designed to provide effective and intense training to ensure U.S., Australian, and partner forces are capable, interoperable, rapidly deployable, and combat-ready. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)

