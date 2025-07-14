Talisman Sabre LFX 14 JUL 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell observes as High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems belonging to the United States, Australia, and Singapore fire in concert for a joint fire mission on July 14, 2025 in Queensland, Australia. The live fire exercise is part of Talisman Sabre 2025, a bilateral exercise designed to provide effective and intense training to ensure U.S., Australian, and partner forces are capable, interoperable, rapidly deployable, and combat-ready. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)