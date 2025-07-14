U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell observes as High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems belonging to the United States, Australia, and Singapore fire in concert for a joint fire mission on July 14, 2025 in Queensland, Australia. The live fire exercise is part of Talisman Sabre 2025, a bilateral exercise designed to provide effective and intense training to ensure U.S., Australian, and partner forces are capable, interoperable, rapidly deployable, and combat-ready. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 02:59
|Photo ID:
|9182178
|VIRIN:
|250714-A-HF218-8368
|Resolution:
|4480x4480
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Talisman Sabre LFX 14 JUL 25 [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS