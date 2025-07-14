Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 DoD Warrior Games Clothing Distribution [Image 4 of 4]

    2025 DoD Warrior Games Clothing Distribution

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Marley Kamara 

    DoD Warrior Games

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryce Laake-Stanfield, left, and U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Angela Harris, both athletes for Team Navy, pose for a photo during uniform distribution for the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 15, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Marley Kamara)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 02:13
    Photo ID: 9182156
    VIRIN: 250715-A-MK135-1386
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    This work, 2025 DoD Warrior Games Clothing Distribution [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Marley Kamara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DWG2025, DoD Warrior Games, Limitless, Wounded Warrior Regiment, Adaptive recovery

