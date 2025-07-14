Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nordhaus, Raines, visit Guardsmen on duty supporting Texas flood response [Image 5 of 15]

    Nordhaus, Raines, visit Guardsmen on duty supporting Texas flood response

    KERRVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, 30th Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, join Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, the adjutant general of Texas, for an aerial assessment of flood affected areas in Central Texas and to visit Guardsmen on duty supporting civil authorities with response efforts, Kerrville, Texas, July 15, 2025. To date, National Guard search and rescue operations, led by the Texas National Guard, have resulted in the rescue of more than 525 Texans. Hundreds of Guardsmen remain on mission to continue working with interagency partners in search and rescue, and recovery operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 00:00
    VIRIN: 250715-Z-VX744-1471
