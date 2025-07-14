USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52) Deck Department Sailors stow lines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 14, 2025) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Ryan Revilla, from Los Angeles, assists in securing lines in the forecastle of the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) in the Pacific Ocean on July 14, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Bussman)