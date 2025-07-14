Sgt. Michael Fouts prepares for Indoor Obstacle Course - 2025 National Best Warrior

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Fouts, an infantryman in the Arizona Army National Guard’s 158th Infantry Regiment, prepares for the indoor obstacle course during the 2025 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 15, 2025, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Aberdeen, Maryland. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. La Marr Patterson)