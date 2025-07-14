JBER Airmen prepare for exercise REFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 90th Fighter Generation Squadron, process through a personnel deployment function line to support exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 11, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)