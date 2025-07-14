Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER Airmen prepare for exercise REFORPAC [Image 2 of 2]

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 90th Fighter Generation Squadron, process through a personnel deployment function line to support exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 11, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)

    This work, JBER Airmen prepare for exercise REFORPAC [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

