    Warrior of the Week: TSgt. Bria Parsons [Image 2 of 2]

    Warrior of the Week: TSgt. Bria Parsons

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, presents a certificate to Tech. Sgt. Bria Parsons, 81st Force Support Squadron career development noncommissioned officer in charge, during the Warrior of the Week presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 9, 2025. Parsons led her retention team through a 48-hour turnaround from Air Force Personnel Center, completing 12 selective reenlistment bonus contracts. Her team coordinated with two agencies to identify eligible personnel and orchestrated Control Air Force Specialty Code corrections within an hour, ensuring mission readiness ahead of the fiscal year 2025 and earning them the squadron's Team of the Month. Additionally, she led her team through a 200% influx of outbound assignments. As a result, Parsons was recognized as the 81st Mission Support Group Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Warrior of the Week: TSgt. Bria Parsons
    Warrior of the Week: TSgt. Bria Parsons

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Warrior of the Week
    81st Force Support Squadron
    Air Force
    Airmen
    Recognition

