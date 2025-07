Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Coast Guard Station Sand Key law enforcement crew terminated an illegal charter operating on the Intracoastal Waterway near Madeira Beach, Sunday, July 13, 2025. After investigating, the law enforcement team deemed the 50-foot boat to be operating as an illegal passenger vessel, terminated the charter’s voyage, and escorted the 40 passengers and boat back to the Cambria Hotel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)