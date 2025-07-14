Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Rucker VBS 2025 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Rucker VBS 2025

    FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Kelly Morris    

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    The Religious Support Office conducts Vacation Bible School at Fort Rucker, Ala., July 15, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 14:08
    Photo ID: 9181129
    VIRIN: 250715-A-LO141-4964
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Rucker VBS 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tradoc
    fort rucker
    avcoe

