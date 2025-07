Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Scott Ruskan, a rescue swimmer assigned to Air Station Corpus Christi, poses for a photo at the Kerrville Airport in Kerrville, Texas, July 6, 2025. Ruskan responded to flash flooding in the Texas Hill Country as part of a Coast Guard aircrew conducting search and rescue operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)