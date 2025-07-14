Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Thrill of the Grill’ event sparks sizzling savings in the July 14-27 Commissary Sales Flyer

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ‘Thrill of the Grill’ event sparks sizzling savings in the July 14-27 Commissary Sales Flyer

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    From June 14–27, your commissary is turning up the heat with even more sizzling deals – just in time for summer’s peak of cookouts, backyard gatherings and family celebrations. The current Commissary Sales Flyer is packed with unbeatable savings and value to make every meal memorable. (DeCA graphic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 08:58
    Photo ID: 9180395
    VIRIN: 250715-D-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 502.74 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Thrill of the Grill’ event sparks sizzling savings in the July 14-27 Commissary Sales Flyer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ‘Thrill of the Grill’ event sparks sizzling savings in the July 14-27 Commissary Sales Flyer

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Commissary Agency
    commissary benefit
    commissary savings
    Thrill of the Grill
    Commissary Sales Flyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download